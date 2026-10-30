'Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 - AK 47' to Netflix

Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 - AK 47, the latest Telugu action-comedy starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Srinidhi Shetty, is set to stream on Netflix soon.

The movie just released in theaters on October 30 and will be available in five languages, including Hindi and Tamil, once it drops online.

The exact streaming date depends on how it performs at the box office.