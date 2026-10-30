'Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 - AK 47' to Netflix
Entertainment
Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 - AK 47, the latest Telugu action-comedy starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Srinidhi Shetty, is set to stream on Netflix soon.
The movie just released in theaters on October 30 and will be available in five languages, including Hindi and Tamil, once it drops online.
The exact streaming date depends on how it performs at the box office.
Daggubati reunites with Srinivas, Thaman scores
This film brings Venkatesh back together with director Trivikram Srinivas, known for their earlier collaborations like Nuvvu Naaku Nachav.
Produced by S Radha Krishna under Haarika & Hassine Creations, the cast also features Nara Rohith and Nivetha Pethuraj.
Music is by Thaman S, with cinematography from Ravi K Chandran.