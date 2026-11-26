'Aadarsha Kutumbam: House No. 47' streams on Netflix November 27
Missed it in theaters? No worries, Aadarsha Kutumbam: House No. 47, starring Venkatesh Daggubati and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, drops on Netflix this November 27.
After a lukewarm run at the box office, the film is getting a fresh shot online and will stream in five languages, including Hindi and Telugu.
'Aadarsha Kutumbam' Chittibabu hits 100cr jackpot
The film follows Chittibabu (Venkatesh), an everyday guy dealing with money struggles and family drama, until he and his wife Swarna (Srinidhi Shetty) hit a ₹100 crore lottery jackpot.
But their luck draws some unwanted attention from a gang.
Nivetha Pethuraj joins the cast, with music by Thaman S.