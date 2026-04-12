'Aadu 3' adds ₹7L on day 24 and misses ₹60cr
Entertainment
Aadu 3, the latest installment in the Aadu comedy franchise starring Jayasurya, is winding down its time in theaters with box office numbers slipping, just ₹7 lakh on day 24 after a string of slow days.
Earlier, it managed ₹27 lakh and ₹24 lakh on days 21 and 22, but hasn't been able to hit the big ₹60 crore mark in India.
'Aadu 3' grosses ₹119.78cr worldwide
Even with the slowdown at home, Aadu 3 has pulled in an impressive ₹119.78 crore worldwide—₹58.78 crore net from India and another ₹61 crore from overseas fans.
The film mixes comedy with a quirky time-travel twist set in the 1750s, bringing back favorites like Saiju Kurup and Vinayakan while introducing fresh faces Alleya Bourne and Krishna Jeev to the crew.