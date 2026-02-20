'Aadu 3' release date locked: Jayasurya's fantasy comedy set for
Entertainment
The much-loved Malayalam fantasy action comedy series is wrapping up with Aadu 3, releasing worldwide on March 19, 2026.
Directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas and produced by Friday Film House and Kavya Film Company, this final chapter is being called one of the biggest Malayalam films ever.
Cast and crew of 'Aadu 3'
Jayasurya returns as Shaji Pappan, joined by a star-studded cast including Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Sunny Wayne, and more.
Filming kicked off in May 2025 and wrapped up recently—post-production is now in full swing.
Other films releasing on same day
Aadu 3 drops the same day as Yash's Kannada film Toxic and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
With Akhil George behind the camera, Shaan Rahman on music, and Lijo Paul editing, expectations are high for this grand finale.