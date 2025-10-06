Aahana Kumra receives death, rape threats from Pawan Singh fans

Actor Aahana Kumra , who was recently evicted from the reality show Rise And Fall, has revealed that she received severe death and rape threats from fans of fellow contestant Pawan Singh. Despite having publicly reconciled with Singh on stage, the online harassment continued. The actor reported these incidents to the show's makers.

Threats details 'I got a lot of death and rape threats' Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Kumra detailed the online abuse she received. "I came out of the show and got a lot of death and rape threats," she said, adding that she forwarded screenshots to the show's makers. "So why was I getting such threats? Maine toh aisi koi baat nahi kahi thi (I didn't say any such thing)." She clarified that she neither abused anyone on the show nor acted offensively.

Reaction 'What era are we living in?' Kumra was shocked by the intensity of the online abuse. "I was like, oh wow, hum log kaunse zamane mein reh rahe hain? (What era are we living in?) Kis sadi me hai ki meri ek baat kehney par mujhe itney threats mil rahe hai...- par kisi aur ko kuch nahi kaha ja raha (Which century are we in that for saying one thing, I'm receiving so many threats-but no one else is being said anything)."

Resolution Kumra touched Singh's mother's feet Kumra recalled that although she had said something his fans disliked, the matter was resolved on stage. "In fact, today I hold him in high regard, kyunki bahut contestants ne mere baare mein bahut kuch kaha aur aaj tak sorry nahi bola (because many contestants said a lot about me and haven't apologized till today)." She remembered a moment of reconciliation when she touched Singh's mother's feet and he acknowledged it on stage.