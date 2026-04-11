'Aajaa Dheerara' 1st song from 'Swayambhu' releases April 16

'Swayambhu' teaser surpasses 18 million views

Directed by Bharat Krishnamachari, Swayambhu dives into India's golden age through the story of Krishnan Raman, Rajaraja Chola I's first naval commander.

With music by Ravi Basrur and visuals from KK Senthil Kumar, it promises epic history and action.

The teaser has already clocked over 18 million views, so this one's definitely on everyone's radar for this summer!