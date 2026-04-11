'Aajaa Dheerara' 1st song from 'Swayambhu' releases April 16
Entertainment
Get ready: < em>Aajaa Dheerara, the first song from the much-awaited film Swayambhu, lands on April 16.
The movie stars Nikhil Siddhartha as Krishnan Raman, a legendary warrior, and the latest poster shows him looking fierce with a spear in a jungle.
This anthem is building even more hype for Swayambhu's summer 2026 release.
'Swayambhu' teaser surpasses 18 million views
Directed by Bharat Krishnamachari, Swayambhu dives into India's golden age through the story of Krishnan Raman, Rajaraja Chola I's first naval commander.
With music by Ravi Basrur and visuals from KK Senthil Kumar, it promises epic history and action.
The teaser has already clocked over 18 million views, so this one's definitely on everyone's radar for this summer!