'Aakhri Sawal': Sanjay Dutt starrer's trailer to drop soon

The film's teaser was released on Hanuman Jayanti, giving audiences a look into the history of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Aakhri Sawal also stars Tridha Choudhury, Archana Iyer, Mrinal Kulkarni, Bipin Nadkarni, and Namashi Chakraborty. It marks the return of actors Neetu Chandra and Sameera Reddy.

Actor insights

Neetu Chandra, Sameera Reddy's comeback

Chandra recently said in a statement, "Over the years, my perspective has evolved. I don't chase roles anymore; I chase stories that stay with you. Aakhri Sawal is one such film." Meanwhile, Reddy said, "I didn't step back into films to play it safe, and Aakhri Sawal is far from comfortable." The film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang and produced by Nikhil Nanda and Dutt.