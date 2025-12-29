Imran Khan reveals Aamir received death threats for 'Satyamev Jayate'
What's the story
Actor Imran Khan recently revealed that his uncle, superstar Aamir Khan, received death threats for his popular talk show Satyamev Jayate. The show, which aired from 2012 to 2014, addressed various social issues such as dowry deaths and child sex abuse. Speaking on Unfiltered by Samdish, Khan said that the episode on female infanticide angered many people.
Threats
'Trying to scare my poor uncle...'
Khan said, "I have known Aamir my whole life. I have a...level of faith and trust that the choices he makes and the things he chooses to attach his time and energy to are made in good faith and with honesty." "His episode on female infanticide angered a lot of folks who issued death threats." "Many have been trying to scare my poor uncle, Aamir, away from the country for a long time." "But that's also part of the learning."
Housing challenges
Khan's struggle with housing due to religion and profession
Khan also spoke about his struggles to find a house in Mumbai, saying that both his religion and profession make it difficult. "For me, there's an added layer of weirdness. Sometimes people don't want film professionals in their building." "I am a Muslim, even though I don't identify as one, and an actor as well," he said on the show. Meanwhile, after a long hiatus, Khan is set to return to the big screen with Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos.