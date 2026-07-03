Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowarikar reuniting after 25 years for 'Lalkaar'

Production insights

Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi onboard as writers

While Khan's involvement in Lalkaar is confirmed, the makers are still on the lookout for another actor to play the second lead. The announcement of this casting decision will be made soon. The film is reportedly written by Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat Joshi, with Excel Entertainment producing it. Khan's other partition drama Batwara 1947 is set to release on August 14.