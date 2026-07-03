Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowarikar reuniting after 25 years for 'Lalkaar'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and director Ashutosh Gowarikar are reuniting for a new sports drama, 25 years after their iconic film Lagaan. The upcoming project is reportedly titled Lalkaar and will start production in October 2026. Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition between India and Pakistan, it will be based on the life of cricketer Lala Amarnath.
Title significance
'This one too is a strong emotional saga...'
A source told Bollywood Hungama, "After Lagaan, it's time for Lalkaar." "The title instills instant recall to their cult and also promises something new." "Much like Lagaan, this one too is a strong emotional saga set against the backdrop of cricket." This comes after Lagaan was re-released in cinemas in June for its 25th anniversary.
Production insights
Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi onboard as writers
While Khan's involvement in Lalkaar is confirmed, the makers are still on the lookout for another actor to play the second lead. The announcement of this casting decision will be made soon. The film is reportedly written by Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat Joshi, with Excel Entertainment producing it. Khan's other partition drama Batwara 1947 is set to release on August 14.