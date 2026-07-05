Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt's wedding: First photo is here

Family dynamics

Looking at Khan's previous marriages

This is Khan's third marriage. He first married Reena Dutta in 1986, with whom he continues to co-parent their two kids, Junaid and Ira. After his divorce from Dutta in 2002, Khan started dating filmmaker Rao in 2004 and married her the following year. They welcomed son Azad via surrogacy in 2011 but announced their separation in 2021. Despite their split, they continue to co-parent Azad and work together on their non-profit organization, Paani Foundation.