Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt's wedding: First photo is here
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan (61) and his partner, Gauri Spratt, are now married. The couple tied the knot on Sunday morning in an intimate ceremony at their Bandra residence in Mumbai. The event was attended by close friends and family members, including children from their previous marriages. Now, the first photo from the celebrations has been unveiled.
Ceremony insights
Here's a look at the inside ceremony
Khan's team shared an exclusive inside photo from the wedding on Instagram. In the image, the couple is seen sitting on the floor, signing their marriage documents. Khan's son Azad (from his second marriage to filmmaker Kiran Rao) is seen seated by his side while Spratt's son from her previous marriage stands between them. The living room was surrounded by family and close friends of the couple.
Attire and guests
Guest list included Khan's mother, several other big names
For the ceremony, Khan opted for a simple white outfit with a bronze brooch, while Spratt wore an ornamental beige outfit with her hair tied up in a braid. The guest list included Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain, actor Junaid Khan, entrepreneur Ira Khan (with husband Nupur Shikhare), businessman Mukesh Ambani, political leader Raj Thackeray, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, cricketer Irfan Pathan, and actors Vir Das and Elli Avram, among others.
Relationship journey
Looking back at their love story
Khan first met Spratt around 25 years ago, but they reconnected a few years back in Bengaluru through his cousin Nuzhat Khan. They began dating soon after and were in a long-distance relationship for months. A year later, Khan introduced Spratt to the media on his 60th birthday. Formerly employed at a haircare brand, Spratt now assists Khan with his banner, Aamir Khan Productions.
Family dynamics
Looking at Khan's previous marriages
This is Khan's third marriage. He first married Reena Dutta in 1986, with whom he continues to co-parent their two kids, Junaid and Ira. After his divorce from Dutta in 2002, Khan started dating filmmaker Rao in 2004 and married her the following year. They welcomed son Azad via surrogacy in 2011 but announced their separation in 2021. Despite their split, they continue to co-parent Azad and work together on their non-profit organization, Paani Foundation.