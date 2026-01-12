'Happy Patel': Sunil Grover's perfect imitation gets Aamir in trouble 

Aamir Khan 's latest promotional video for Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is another genius marketing ploy. The clip features a comical scene where Khan is literally thrown out of a building by security guards. The reason, everyone confuses Khan as the impostor and Sunil Grover as the real Khan. This of course comes after Grover's viral act as Khan on Kapil Sharma 's The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. Vir Das stars and co-directs the film, set for release this Friday.

Plot twist Grover impersonates Khan in the viral promo The promo begins with Khan being thrown out by security guards, leaving viewers puzzled. The confusion is cleared up when a flashback reveals Grover dressed as Khan, successfully impersonating him. In this disguise, he meets Das and confidently predicts that their film will be a huge success and even win Oscars. Initially skeptical, Das eventually succumbs to the illusion after receiving praise and a hefty bonus check from "Khan."

Revelation Khan exposes Grover's deception in a twist of fate The real Khan soon arrives, exposing Grover's deception. Instead of supporting him, both Grover and Das immediately turn on the real Khan. In a comic reversal, Das even calls the fake Khan the true producer of the film. Furious and confused, Khan calls security to throw out the impostor. However, things take another turn when Grover quietly pays off the guards, who then escort Khan out of the building instead.