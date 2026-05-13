Aamir, Madhavan, Sharman to return for '3 Idiots' sequel?
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is reportedly working on a sequel to his 2009 blockbuster film, 3 Idiots. Hindustan Times revealed that the original cast members, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, are also expected to return for the much-anticipated project. While the film is currently in pre-production, details about its title and plot remain under wraps.
Plot details
Time leap expected in the upcoming film
According to the outlet, the sequel will feature a significant time jump. However, it remains unclear if this leap occurs before or after the events of the first film. The source also revealed that director Rajkumar Hirani is likely to return for the sequel, although this has not been confirmed yet.
Film's legacy
'3 Idiots' was India's highest-grossing film at the time
The original film, which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani, and Omi Vaidya, was a huge success upon its release in 2009. It grossed over ₹400 crore worldwide and became India's highest-grossing film at the time. The movie was a satirical take on the Indian education system and was loosely based on Chetan Bhagat's novel Five Point Someone.