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Home / News / Entertainment News / Why did Ayodhya's religious leader announce bounty on Aamir Khan?
Why did Ayodhya's religious leader announce bounty on Aamir Khan?
Aamir Khan gets death threat

Why did Ayodhya's religious leader announce bounty on Aamir Khan?

By Apoorva Rastogi
Jul 16, 2026
03:09 pm
What's the story

Aamir Khan's recent marriage to Gauri Spratt has sparked a series of protests and allegations, culminating in a shocking death threat against the Bollywood superstar. Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya, an Ayodhya-based religious leader, told IANS, "I am openly declaring that I will give a reward of Rs 5 crore to anyone who kills Aamir Khan." "The money will reach their family, and I will personally bear the entire cost of their legal battle."

Statement

Nitesh Rane slammed Khan, too

Acharya's threat comes after Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane slammed Khan for marrying a Hindu woman, calling him the "brand ambassador of love jihad."

The BJP leader asked Hindu audiences to think before watching the actor's films, dragging both his career and personal life into communal controversy.

Notably, Spratt is not Hindu.

Public safety

Acharya offers reward to attacker's family

Acharya, who leads Tapasvi Chhawani, made the statement while supporting Rane's attack on Khan.

He alleged that Khan had married Hindu women to promote "love jihad" and claimed that the reward would be given to the attacker's family.

The threat is a serious escalation from mere criticism of a celebrity's personal choices.

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Escalating tensions

Bajrang Dal burned Khan's effigy, protested against marriage

Before politicians joined the fray, Bajrang Dal members had already protested against Khan's marriage.

They burned his effigy and accused him of deliberately marrying Hindu women.

The organization demanded action against the actor, despite his marriage being a consensual relationship between two adults.

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Wedding details

Private ceremony attended by close family and friends

Khan and Spratt reportedly got married in a private registered ceremony at the actor's Bandra residence earlier this month.

The wedding was attended by close family members and friends.

Khan was previously married to Reena Dutta and filmmaker Kiran Rao.

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