Script kept changing: Aamir recalls 'Thugs of Hindostan' failure

Aamir Khan recently spoke about the debacle of his film, Thugs of Hindostan (2018), and revealed what drew him to the project. Speaking to SCREEN, he said, "For me...what character I'm playing comes secondary." "So, when I say yes to Dangal , it's because I love the script." "It's a great story with all parts having wonderful stuff to do. Then I focus on my character, Mahavir. But I haven't said yes to the film because kya character hai Mahavir ka!"

Character focus Khan was drawn to Firangi's 'unreliable' nature Khan admitted that the story of Thugs of Hindostan was "normal," but he was fascinated by his character. "Firangi is such an unreliable character. You don't know when he's speaking the truth and when he's not. He's only about himself." "I found him to be a very attractive and engaging character. He's got some great moments," he said at the Screen Academy masterclass at Whistling Woods International in Mumbai.

Film comparison Khan compared 'Thugs of Hindostan' to 'Sholay' Khan also compared Thugs of Hindostan to the iconic Bollywood film Sholay (1975). He explained, "In Sholay, you have Sanjeev Kumar's Thakur, who needs to take revenge for his family being wiped out. And two people come in and help him - Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra)." "Over here, it's Zafira (Fatima Sana Shaikh) whose family gets wiped out. She needs help, and Firangi comes in."

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Script changes Khan regrets changes made to 'Thugs of Hindostan's script Khan also expressed regret over the changes made to Thugs of Hindostan's script. "For casting reasons, we kept changing the script," he revealed. "We should not have changed the script even if we didn't get the casting we wanted." "So when you've seen Thugs, you haven't seen the original script that Victor (Vijay Krishna Acharya) had written because it went through a lot of changes."

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