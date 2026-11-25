Why did Aamir Khan shift to Colaba?
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has reportedly moved into a luxury apartment in Colaba, Mumbai, to prepare for his upcoming film Lalkaara. The actor is playing cricketer Lala Amarnath in the Ashutosh Gowariker directorial, which will depict the 1952 India-Pakistan Test series. Renovations at Khan's Bandra home necessitated the move, and per Mid-Day, he chose Colaba for easy access to a nearby cricket ground for practice sessions.
Training details
Khan's training regimen
Khan, along with co-stars Vikrant Massey, Jitendra Kumar, and Dhairya Karwa, is currently undergoing training at a legacy club in South Mumbai.
The actors are being coached by two former Indian cricketers who had also trained the cast of Kabir Khan's 83 (2021).
A source close to the project revealed to the portal that Khan is following a strict vegetarian diet designed by a dietician.
Film details
More about 'Lalkaara'
In Lalkaara, Khan will be seen as Amarnath, who was a player in India's first Test series against Pakistan after the 1947 Partition. Notably, he was the first cricket captain of independent India.
The film stars Massey as Abdul Hafeez Kardar.
Gowariker and his team have reportedly conducted look tests with the actors and are confident that Khan is perfect for the role of Amarnath.
Apart from the cricket training, the actors have also been doing reading sessions since mid-October.