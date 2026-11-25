Khan, along with co-stars Vikrant Massey, Jitendra Kumar, and Dhairya Karwa, is currently undergoing training at a legacy club in South Mumbai.

The actors are being coached by two former Indian cricketers who had also trained the cast of Kabir Khan's 83 (2021).

A source close to the project revealed to the portal that Khan is following a strict vegetarian diet designed by a dietician.