Aamir Khan Productions opens 'Ek Din' bookings 39 days early
Entertainment
Aamir Khan Productions has kicked off advance bookings for Ek Din, a new romantic drama hitting theaters on May 1.
The film stars Junaid Khan and introduces Sai Pallavi to Hindi cinema.
Tickets went on sale unusually early (39 days ahead of release) and over 520 have already been snapped up across India.
'Ek Din' in almost 20 cities
Directed by Sunil Pandey, Ek Din is set to screen in almost 20 cities, with Delhi-NCR leading at 24 screens and Mumbai close behind.
Smaller cities like Raipur and Ahmedabad are also seeing solid interest: PVR City Center Raipur has sold 46 tickets so far.
Producer Aamir Khan shared his excitement, saying, "It's a pure romantic film," "Very classic kind of romance genre," and "I love mushy romance."