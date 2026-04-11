Aamir Khan Productions opens 'Ek Din' bookings 39 days early

'Ek Din' in almost 20 cities

Directed by Sunil Pandey, Ek Din is set to screen in almost 20 cities, with Delhi-NCR leading at 24 screens and Mumbai close behind.

Smaller cities like Raipur and Ahmedabad are also seeing solid interest: PVR City Center Raipur has sold 46 tickets so far.

Producer Aamir Khan shared his excitement, saying, "It's a pure romantic film," "Very classic kind of romance genre," and "I love mushy romance."