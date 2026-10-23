Why did Aamir Khan tear up at Singapore Film Festival?

When asked about the weakest moment in his career, Khan recalled, "When I was sitting in COVID, and I was thinking, I said, about 30 years have passed of my life."

"And it's okay to work like a madman...completely obsessed with what you're doing for one year, two years, five years."

"But if it goes on for 30 years, I mean...you've lost your relationships."

"Your kids have grown up; they're adults now. So I felt a deep sense of loss."