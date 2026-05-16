Why will I ghost-direct?: Aamir slams long-standing rumors

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has vehemently denied allegations of ghost-directing films, a rumor that has been circulating for years. Speaking to SCREEN, he clarified that he has only directed one film in his career: Taare Zameen Par. "First, you have to realize that in all the films I have done in these 38 years, I have directed only one film: Taare Zameen Par," Khan said.

Denial Khan slams media for 'false' claims Khan further slammed the media for continuously claiming that he ghost-directs films. "My point is, why will I do that? If I am doing a great job, why on earth will I put someone else's name? Pagal kutte ne kata hai mujhe? What nonsense?" "It has been my privilege to work with directors who are extremely talented and from whom I have learned so much."

Film diversity Khan says all his movies look distinct Khan emphasized that if he had directed all his films, they would have looked the same. He pointed out the differences between his films like Lagaan, Rang De Basanti, Sarfarosh, and 3 Idiots. "If I was directing all my films, then each one of them would have looked the same," he said. "They would carry the same spirit and energy, but they don't."

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Team effort 'People credit me for direction and scripts' The Ishq actor also stressed that the credit for his films goes to everyone involved, including writers, directors, and the entire team. "People credit me for the direction and scripts when I have done none of that," he said. "I did not write Talaash, Rang De Basanti, or Taare Zameen Par." "I simply heard these stories, connected with them, and wanted to be a part of them," he said.

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