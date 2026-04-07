Aamir rewrote the climax of Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi's 'Ek Din'

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan had a hand in rewriting the climax of his upcoming production, Ek Din . The film features his son Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in lead roles. Co-producer Mansoor Khan confirmed this news, stating that Khan wasn't satisfied with the original ending. After reviewing Khan's version, the team agreed it was an improvement.

Production details Mansoor on his collaboration with Khan Speaking to Variety India, Mansoor shared that he and Khan had a "collaborative spirit" during the making of Ek Din. He said, "Today, I'm not that clued in, as I don't watch films. But I still have my sensibilities intact." "I believe in dealing with certain scenes with restraint rather than going over the top. I have a fairly good sense of story."

Filming insights 'Aamir had reservations about the climax scene' Mansoor also shared an instance from the shooting of a song in Japan. He recalled how Khan suggested a different song to avoid repetition but ultimately supported director Sunil Pandey's vision. "Aamir jokingly said, 'If you guys make a mistake, I'll send you back to Japan.' But when he saw the song, he agreed with us," Mansoor said. "Similarly, Khan had reservations about the climax scene. He rewrote it. We agreed he was right."

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