Aamir calls himself a reader, says, 'I don't watch films'

Aamir Khan , the Bollywood superstar, has revealed that he doesn't watch films regularly. Speaking at the International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD), he was asked if he had watched Dhurandhar 2. To everyone's surprise, Khan admitted that he hadn't seen either of the two films starring Ranveer Singh , nor the sequel or original.

Reading preference 'The strange thing about me is that...' In a recent interview with Variety India, Khan opened up about his unusual film-watching habits. He said, "The strange thing about me is that I don't watch films. I'm a reader. I read." "So a lot of people, when they have free time, they watch content, which is either a show or a film. I like to read it," the 61-year-old actor added.

Childhood cinema 'The only films I've watched consistently are...' Khan also revealed that he grew up in a conservative household where watching films was not allowed. He said, "This is how I've been since childhood. I've been a reader." "The only films I've watched consistently are the black and white films, or the really old films, which used to come on Doordarshan." He added that his parents were strict about watching films, especially romantic ones.

Advertisement

Cinema journey 'So, I've watched Dilip Kumar, I've watched Ashok Kumar...' Khan reminisced about his childhood when he was allowed to watch films on weekends. He said, "So, I've watched Dilip Kumar, I've watched Ashok Kumar, I've watched a lot of regional cinema also." "Because on Saturday. We used to have a regional cinema. It used to be a Marathi film; I've watched so many films of Ramesh Deo." "So, as a kid, that was my cinema watching, growing up in my younger years."

Advertisement