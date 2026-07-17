Aamir always denied Wangchuk inspired '3 Idiots,' but there's more... 

At the London Indian Film Festival on Thursday, a journalist asked Khan about Wangchuk's ongoing hunger strike and his association with 3 Idiots.

Khan replied, "No, that is not true actually. That is a misconception. I didn't know about Mr Sonam at that time when we were doing the film 3 Idiots."

"However, what Mr Sonam is doing is good work in any case."

He noted he was "concerned" about Wangchuk and hoped the educator would end his fast soon.