Aamir denies Wangchuk inspired '3 Idiots,' hopes he ends fast

When asked if Wangchuk inspired his character, Khan said, "No, that is not true actually. That is a misconception."

"I didn't know about Mr. Sonam at that time when we were doing the film 3 Idiots."

"I saw a video of Chatur (actor Omi Vaidya's viral video on Wangchuk) just recently, and he said that. But he is wrong...Neither Raju nor Abhijat (writers Rajkumar Hirani or Abhijat Joshi), who are the two writers, we didn't know about Mr. Sonam."