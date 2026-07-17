Aamir denies Wangchuk inspired '3 Idiots,' hopes he ends fast
What's the story
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has clarified that his character in the film 3 Idiots, Rancho aka Phunsukh Wangdu, was not based on educator and activist Sonam Wangchuk. The actor expressed concern over Wangchuk's health as he continues his indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. "We hope it ends well," Khan said during a post-screening conversation for Lagaan at the London Indian Film Festival on Thursday.
Misconception clarified
'I didn't know about Mr. Sonam at that time...'
When asked if Wangchuk inspired his character, Khan said, "No, that is not true actually. That is a misconception."
"I didn't know about Mr. Sonam at that time when we were doing the film 3 Idiots."
"I saw a video of Chatur (actor Omi Vaidya's viral video on Wangchuk) just recently, and he said that. But he is wrong...Neither Raju nor Abhijat (writers Rajkumar Hirani or Abhijat Joshi), who are the two writers, we didn't know about Mr. Sonam."
Aamir's respect for Wangchuk
'What Mr. Sonam is doing is good work'
Khan further said, "However, what Mr. Sonam is doing is good work in any case."
"He doesn't have to be based on a character of 3 Idiots for us to respect him and the work that he does."
He added, "I wanted to share this from a factual point of view."
Health concerns
'All of us are hoping that he ends his fast'
Khan was also asked about the growing concerns surrounding Wangchuk's health as he continues his indefinite hunger strike.
"All of us are very concerned for his health and his life. We hope it ends well," Khan said.
"All of us are hoping that he ends his fast."
Health update
Wangchuk's health deteriorating amid protest
Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since June 28, has seen his health deteriorate.
Despite this, he has refused to end his fast and instead urged people to join the peaceful "Chalo Sansad" march to Parliament on July 20.
The protest seeks accountability and reforms in India's examination system and demands Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.