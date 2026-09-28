Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' heads to Japan
What's the story
Aamir Khan is all set to return to Japanese theaters after a long hiatus with his comedy-drama, Sitaare Zameen Par. The movie will be released in Japan in spring 2027 with the title Sitaare! The Miracle Team of Stardust. The announcement was made by the Japanese distributor Geek Pictures. This marks Khan's first theatrical release in Japan since Dangal (2016).
Screening details
The film will be screened at multiple cinemas
The film will be screened at Human Trust Cinema Yurakucho, Yebisu Garden Cinema, and other theaters across Japan.
Announcing the exciting development, Geek Pictures wrote on X, "Indian cinema's superstar Aamir Khan...who has brought forth numerous masterpieces to the world, including the globally historic mega-hit 3 Idiots, as well as Dangal and PK."
"His latest starring film, Sitaare Zameen Par (original title), will be released in Japan under the Japanese title Sitaare! The Miracle Team of Stardust, starting spring 2027."
Film details
Spiritual sequel to 'Taare Zameen Par'
The title Sitaare, which means "stars" in Hindi, is a nod to Khan's acclaimed 2007 film Taare Zameen Par.
Although Sitaare Zameen Par isn't a direct sequel to the earlier movie, it carries forward its emotional spirit and has been described as a spiritual sequel.
The movie is an official adaptation of the 2018 Spanish comedy Champions.
RS Prasanna directed the comedy-drama.
Character portrayal
This is what happens in the drama
In Sitaare Zameen Par, Khan plays Gulshan, a former basketball player sentenced to community service for reckless behavior.
He is assigned to coach Sitaare, a basketball team of adults with disabilities. The team becomes an important part of his life and makes him reassess his understanding of success and failure.
The players were portrayed by 10 first-time actors with real disabilities, selected through a rigorous audition process.
The supporting cast includes Genelia Deshmukh, Gurpal Singh, Dolly Ahluwalia, and Brijendra Kala.