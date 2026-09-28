Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' heads to Japan

The film will be screened at Human Trust Cinema Yurakucho, Yebisu Garden Cinema, and other theaters across Japan.

Announcing the exciting development, Geek Pictures wrote on X, "Indian cinema's superstar Aamir Khan...who has brought forth numerous masterpieces to the world, including the globally historic mega-hit 3 Idiots, as well as Dangal and PK."

"His latest starring film, Sitaare Zameen Par (original title), will be released in Japan under the Japanese title Sitaare! The Miracle Team of Stardust, starting spring 2027."