Not Tiger, but Aamir Khan was Bishnoi gang's initial target?
What's the story
In a shocking revelation, it has come to light that Aamir Khan was the primary target of the recent attack on Tiger Shroff. The attackers had reportedly conducted multiple reconnaissance missions at Khan's residence before switching their focus to Shroff. This development comes as part of an ongoing investigation by the Mumbai Crime Branch into October 18's deadly assault on Shroff.
Initial target
Shooters were instructed to target Khan
The Lawrence Bishnoi gang had initially planned to attack Khan, but their plans changed due to his frequent absences from Mumbai for film shoots. Even when the superstar was in Mumbai, he didn't leave the house for days on end.
A police officer told The Indian Express, "The shooters had been told to target Aamir Khan. While the shooters claimed not to know the motive, we suspect it is in line with the threat issued earlier this year."
Target change
Why the gang switched targets
After failing to locate Khan after several attempts during their month-long stay in Mumbai, the shooters told the same to Anil Pandit, a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi.
The gang then decided to target Shroff, who was more accessible. The attackers moved closer to Pushpa Narsee Park in Juhu, where Shroff played football on Sundays.
Police believe they may have seen Shroff coming and going from his residence while surveilling the area.
Motive
Threats to Khan in July
The gang's decision to target Khan may have been linked to threats he received in July from a member of the Bishnoi gang, Arzoo Bishnoi.
In a Facebook post, the Bishnoi gang had threatened harm over Khan's third marriage to Gauri Spratt.
Although neither Khan nor his family has filed an official complaint, the Mumbai Police are investigating the matter based on the viral post.
Actor's reaction
Wife did not convert to Islam, said Khan
In an interview with Rediff, Khan had clarified that Spratt, a Christian, did not convert to Islam to marry him. He emphasized his family's secular beliefs and their acceptance of multiple religions.
"Both my sisters are married to Hindus; my daughter is also married to a Hindu. My cousin Mansoor is married to a Christian," he said.
He asserted his previous wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, had also not converted to Islam.