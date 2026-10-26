Not Tiger, but Aamir Khan was Bishnoi gang's initial target?

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang had initially planned to attack Khan, but their plans changed due to his frequent absences from Mumbai for film shoots. Even when the superstar was in Mumbai, he didn't leave the house for days on end.

A police officer told The Indian Express, "The shooters had been told to target Aamir Khan. While the shooters claimed not to know the motive, we suspect it is in line with the threat issued earlier this year."