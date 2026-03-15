'Been listening to scripts': Aamir shares update on upcoming films

On his 61st birthday, actor-filmmaker Aamir Khan expressed gratitude to his fans and announced that he has finalized his next acting projects. In a video message , he revealed that the past six months have been dedicated to listening to scripts. He said, "I've been working hard at selecting scripts for the coming films. For the last six months, I've only been listening to scripts. So I've finally decided on the next couple of films that I'm going to be doing."

Production responsibilities Khan hands over daily operations of AKP to Purohit Apart from his acting commitments, Khan also revealed that he is restructuring responsibilities at his production house, Aamir Khan Productions. He announced that producer and executive Aparna Purohit will now handle the daily operations of the company. "I used to spend a lot of time in my production house as well. That is going to be handled by Aparna Purohit." "Hopefully you'll see a lot more work from me as an actor."

Upcoming releases 'Ek Din,' 'Lahore 1947' to release this year Khan also confirmed that two films from his production house are set to be released this year. The first one is Ek Din, which will hit the theaters on May 1. It will be followed by Lahore 1947, scheduled for release on August 13. He also mentioned another project titled Ati Sundar, which he said is likely to arrive toward the end of the year.

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