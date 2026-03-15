'Been listening to scripts': Aamir shares update on upcoming films
What's the story
On his 61st birthday, actor-filmmaker Aamir Khan expressed gratitude to his fans and announced that he has finalized his next acting projects. In a video message, he revealed that the past six months have been dedicated to listening to scripts. He said, "I've been working hard at selecting scripts for the coming films. For the last six months, I've only been listening to scripts. So I've finally decided on the next couple of films that I'm going to be doing."
Production responsibilities
Khan hands over daily operations of AKP to Purohit
Apart from his acting commitments, Khan also revealed that he is restructuring responsibilities at his production house, Aamir Khan Productions. He announced that producer and executive Aparna Purohit will now handle the daily operations of the company. "I used to spend a lot of time in my production house as well. That is going to be handled by Aparna Purohit." "Hopefully you'll see a lot more work from me as an actor."
Upcoming releases
'Ek Din,' 'Lahore 1947' to release this year
Khan also confirmed that two films from his production house are set to be released this year. The first one is Ek Din, which will hit the theaters on May 1. It will be followed by Lahore 1947, scheduled for release on August 13. He also mentioned another project titled Ati Sundar, which he said is likely to arrive toward the end of the year.
Current focus
Update on 'Ek Din'
While Khan didn't reveal anything about the films he has finalized, he is currently busy with the post-production of Ek Din. A source told Zoom on Saturday, "The 61st birthday is a little different for Aamir Khan this year. Despite choosing a celebration, the superstar is completely tied up with the post-production work for Ek Din." The film stars Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi.