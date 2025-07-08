Aamir Khan to start 'Mahabharat' project in August

'Mahabharat' might be Aamir's last film

Khan wants fresh faces for each role, saying he'll pick actors "who are right for the role and not because they are stars."

He's deeply invested in bringing out the emotional depth of Mahabharat—especially Lord Krishna's character.

After his next release Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir will focus fully on this project, hinting it might even be his last film because it means so much to him.