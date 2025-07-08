Next Article
Aamir Khan to start 'Mahabharat' project in August
Aamir Khan is finally kicking off his dream project—a massive, multi-part Mahabharat film series.
Inspired by the scale of Lord of the Rings, he's planning several movies, multiple directors, and simultaneous shoots to capture the epic's full story.
'Mahabharat' might be Aamir's last film
Khan wants fresh faces for each role, saying he'll pick actors "who are right for the role and not because they are stars."
He's deeply invested in bringing out the emotional depth of Mahabharat—especially Lord Krishna's character.
After his next release Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir will focus fully on this project, hinting it might even be his last film because it means so much to him.