Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' coming to YouTube for rent
Aamir Khan's latest film, Sitaare Zameen Par, is coming to YouTube Movies-on-Demand for rent starting August 1.
After a successful theatrical run and plenty of praise from critics, the movie—directed by R S Prasanna and starring Genelia Deshmukh—follows a basketball coach who mentors players with intellectual disabilities for a national tournament.
Rent it for ₹100 in India
You'll be able to rent it in India for ₹100, with adjusted prices in 38 global markets.
Subtitles and dubs will be available to make sure everyone can join in.
This move shows Khan's focus on making his movies more accessible and affordable by using YouTube's wide reach.
More such releases expected in future
Aamir Khan Productions says they'll keep releasing future movies on YouTube after theaters.
It's a sign that digital platforms are becoming the go-to place for big Indian films once they leave cinemas.