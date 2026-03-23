Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' heads to streaming: Details here
Aamir Khan's sports comedy-drama Sitaare Zameen Par, which hit theaters back in June 2025 and made over ₹250 crore worldwide, is set to stream soon on SonyLIV.
Fun fact: this will be the platform's first-ever Hindi theatrical release.
This is what happens in 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
Directed by RS Prasanna, the movie is a remake of the Spanish hit Campeones.
It follows Khan as Gulshan Arora, an assistant coach who ends up training a neurodivergent adult basketball team as part of his community service for drunk driving.
Genelia Deshmukh co-stars with a talented ensemble cast.
Production and availability of the film
The film comes from Aamir Khan Productions along with Aparna Purohit, B Shrinivas Rao, and Ravi Bhagchandka.
Before heading to streaming, it was also available for rent on YouTube via Aamir Khan Talkies at ₹100 per view.