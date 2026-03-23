Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' heads to streaming: Details here

Directed by RS Prasanna, the movie is a remake of the Spanish hit Campeones. It follows Khan as Gulshan Arora, an assistant coach who ends up training a neurodivergent adult basketball team as part of his community service for drunk driving. Genelia Deshmukh co-stars with a talented ensemble cast.

Production and availability of the film

The film comes from Aamir Khan Productions along with Aparna Purohit, B Shrinivas Rao, and Ravi Bhagchandka.

Before heading to streaming, it was also available for rent on YouTube via Aamir Khan Talkies at ₹100 per view.