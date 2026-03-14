Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' heads to streaming: Details
Entertainment
Aamir Khan's latest sports comedy-drama, Sitaare Zameen Par, is set to stream soon on SonyLIV.
The film hit theaters on June 20, pulled in over ₹250 crore worldwide, and is a remake of the Spanish movie Champions.
Fun fact: this will be the first-ever Hindi theatrical release to premiere on SonyLIV. Before this, it was up for rent on YouTube via Aamir Khan Talkies at ₹100 per view.
OTT platform, date, and rental update
You'll be able to catch Sitaare Zameen Par on SonyLIV soon. Previously, it was available as a paid rental on YouTube.
More about film and cast ensemble
Directed by RS Prasanna, the film stars Aamir Khan as basketball coach Gulshan Arora.
The cast also features Genelia Deshmukh, Ashish Pendse, Aroush Datta, and Aayush Bhansali, with production led by Aamir Khan Productions and Aparna Purohit.