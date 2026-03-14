Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' heads to streaming: Details Entertainment Mar 14, 2026

Aamir Khan's latest sports comedy-drama, Sitaare Zameen Par, is set to stream soon on SonyLIV.

The film hit theaters on June 20, pulled in over ₹250 crore worldwide, and is a remake of the Spanish movie Champions.

Fun fact: this will be the first-ever Hindi theatrical release to premiere on SonyLIV. Before this, it was up for rent on YouTube via Aamir Khan Talkies at ₹100 per view.