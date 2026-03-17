What is Paani Foundation?

Paani Foundation, founded by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, focuses on fighting drought in rural Maharashtra. Their earlier Water Cup mobilized villages across Maharashtra for water and soil conservation and contributed to large-scale increases in water storage.

The Farmer Cup (ongoing) is a pan-Maharashtra competition that encourages farmer collectives across districts and talukas.

Paani Foundation has trained 50,000+ farmers in sustainable practices; some top farmer groups have reported large profit growth, but the foundation does not assert that all 50,000+ farmers doubled their incomes.