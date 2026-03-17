Aamir-Kiran meet CM Fadnavis to discuss 'Farmer Cup' initiative
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai to talk about their Paani Foundation's big project, the Farmer Cup.
They're working closely with the state to help farmers across Maharashtra tackle water issues.
What is Paani Foundation?
Paani Foundation, founded by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, focuses on fighting drought in rural Maharashtra. Their earlier Water Cup mobilized villages across Maharashtra for water and soil conservation and contributed to large-scale increases in water storage.
The Farmer Cup (ongoing) is a pan-Maharashtra competition that encourages farmer collectives across districts and talukas.
Paani Foundation has trained 50,000+ farmers in sustainable practices; some top farmer groups have reported large profit growth, but the foundation does not assert that all 50,000+ farmers doubled their incomes.
Rao on meeting
Rao described the meeting as "very positive and productive," sharing that things are going well with government support.
Fadnavis also asked officials to fully back these efforts, especially since this year's rainfall might be tricky due to El Nino.