Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan' to headline 17th London Indian Film Festival

Special screening

Here's what Khan said about 'Lagaan's milestone

The festival will also host a special screening of Lagaan at BFI IMAX on July 12. Speaking about this milestone, Khan said in a statement, "As Lagaan completes 25 years, it's hard to put into words what this journey has meant." "We made the film with a lot of belief, passion, and honesty, never imagining the kind of love it would receive... I'm truly delighted that this milestone is being celebrated with a screening at the BFI," he added.