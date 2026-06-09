Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan' to headline 17th London Indian Film Festival
What's the story
The 17th edition of the London Indian Film Festival (LIFF) is set to feature Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, according to Variety. The festival, which will run from July 9 to 19 across various cities in the UK, will include a conversation with Khan at BFI Southbank on July 16. This event is tied to a special screening celebrating the 25th anniversary of his Oscar-nominated film Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India.
Special event
'Goodness Gracious Me' cast reunion
The Central Gala of the LIFF on July 11 will also witness a reunion of the entire cast of the popular 1990s BBC sketch comedy Goodness Gracious Me. The star-studded event will be held at BFI Southbank and is expected to see Sanjeev Bhaskar, Meera Syal, Nina Wadia, Kulvinder Ghir, and Anil Gupta take the stage together.
Film premiere
'In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones'
The festival will also feature the UK premiere of Pradip Krishen's 1989 cult classic In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones. The film, written by and featuring Arundhati Roy, is being screened in a newly restored 4K version at BFI Southbank and HOME Manchester. Originally made for the Indian state broadcaster Doordarshan, it was aired only once before disappearing from circulation for decades.
Special screening
Here's what Khan said about 'Lagaan's milestone
The festival will also host a special screening of Lagaan at BFI IMAX on July 12. Speaking about this milestone, Khan said in a statement, "As Lagaan completes 25 years, it's hard to put into words what this journey has meant." "We made the film with a lot of belief, passion, and honesty, never imagining the kind of love it would receive... I'm truly delighted that this milestone is being celebrated with a screening at the BFI," he added.
Festival opener
LIFF will also showcase these films
The festival will kick off with the European premiere of 52 Blue, directed by Ali El Arabi and starring Adil Hussain and Neha Dhupia. The film will be screened at BFI Southbank on July 9, followed by screenings in Birmingham, Sheffield, and Greater London until July 17. Other films include Jitank Singh Gurjar's In Search of the Sky, Rezwan Shahriar Sumit's Master, and Mejbaur Rahman Sumon's Roid.