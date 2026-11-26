Dhanush reunites with Aanand L Rai for period action drama
What's the story
Filmmaker Aanand L Rai and actor Dhanush are reuniting for their fourth collaboration. After Raanjhanaa, Atrangi Re, and Tere Ishk Mein, the duo will be working together on a romantic period action drama. The film is currently in pre-production with plans to start shooting in mid-2027, reported Variety India.
Action-packed drama
Action sequences set in a bygone era
The upcoming film will not only be a romantic venture but also an action spectacle with large-scale stunt sequences.
A source told the portal, "The action sequences are set against a meticulously recreated world from a bygone era, with the setting playing an integral role in shaping the film's visual language."
New genre
New genre for the actor-director duo
This project will explore a new genre for both Rai and Dhanush.
The source added, "It brings a different creative challenge for the duo, allowing them to venture into a world they haven't previously attempted."
The film aims to deliver an unprecedented cinematic experience to audiences.
Global touch
Stefan Richter on board
Stefan Richter, an internationally acclaimed German action director known for Don 2, Kick, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Saaho, and Shivaay has been roped in to oversee the stunt department.
His involvement is expected to add a global sensibility to the film's action and combat sequences.
The source said, "The idea is to strike a balance between raw, grounded action and larger-than-life set pieces, with the grit, intensity and technical finesse that a story of this scale and ambition demands."
Anticipation
Meanwhile, here's more about 'Chauhaan'
The film is being touted as an ambitious cinematic spectacle. Further details regarding the cast, plot, and characters are yet to be revealed.
Interestingly, Richter is also directing action on another film from Rai's production house, Ajay Devgn's much-awaited action thriller Chauhaan.