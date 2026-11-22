Aaryan announces 'Kaaliya' monster thriller by Modi May 5, 2028
Kartik Aaryan just announced his next big project, Kaaliya, on his 36th birthday. This one's a monster thriller with roots in Indian mythology, directed by Sandeep Modi.
The film is set for a global release on May 5, 2028, and comes from the teams at Dharma Productions and Dopamine Studios.
Aaryan, Johar present mythic monster 'Kaaliya'
Kaaliya brings together a powerhouse crew: Aaryan himself joins Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Marijke deSouza as co-producers.
The goal? To blend the excitement of monster movies with classic Indian stories.
The Sandeep Modi-directorial aims to create a world that blends the intrigue of monster storytelling with the familiarity of India's diverse cultural imagination.