Aaryan joins Khan's 'Tajamul Islam' biopic as coach in Mumbai
Kartik Aaryan is stepping into the role of a coach for the upcoming biopic on Tajamul Islam, the kickboxing champ who's won two world titles.
Directed by Kabir Khan, the film has commenced the final schedule today in Mumbai before moving to Saki Naka for more scenes.
Kartik joins filming this week and will be on set through early September.
Aaryan's packed schedule after National Award
Fresh off his National Film Award win for Chandu Champion, where he played Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar, Kartik has a packed schedule.
After this biopic, he'll likely begin shooting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 in October.
His last movie, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, earned ₹49.50 crore worldwide despite mixed reviews, and he's also got a romantic musical with Anurag Basu and Sreeleela coming later this year.