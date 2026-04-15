Aaryan to play icchadhaari naag in 'Naagzilla' February 12 2027
Entertainment
Mark your calendars, Kartik Aaryan's next film, Naagzilla, is hitting theaters on February 12, 2027.
He'll play a shape-shifting Icchadhaari Naag in this fantasy-comedy rooted in Indian folklore, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.
'Naagzilla' produced by Johar, Jain, Poonawalla
The film brings together some major industry players: produced by Karan Johar, Mahaveer Jain, and Adar Poonawalla, with a writer Gautam Mehra.
With its quirky premise and Kartik stepping into an all-new avatar, Naagzilla is definitely aiming to grab attention when it arrives next February!