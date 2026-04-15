Aaryan to play icchadhaari naag in 'Naagzilla' February 12 2027

'Naagzilla' produced by Johar, Jain, Poonawalla

The film brings together some major industry players: produced by Karan Johar, Mahaveer Jain, and Adar Poonawalla, with a writer Gautam Mehra.

With its quirky premise and Kartik stepping into an all-new avatar, Naagzilla is definitely aiming to grab attention when it arrives next February!