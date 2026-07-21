Aaryan visits Mahakaleshwar Temple after 72nd National Film Award win
Entertainment
After winning Best Actor at the 72nd National Film Awards, Kartik Aaryan headed to Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain with his parents to thank Lord Shiva.
He joined the Shayan Aarti and shared a glimpse of his visit on Instagram, keeping up with his tradition of marking big moments with a spiritual stop.
Aaryan wins for 'Chandu Champion' role
Aaryan's award comes for his role as Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar in Chandu Champion (2024), directed by Kabir Khan.
The film pushed him both physically and emotionally, and many see this as one of his most defining performances yet.