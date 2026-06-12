Sanjay Kapoor, Shaheer's 'Ab Hoga Hisaab' gets release date, trailer
What's the story
The much-anticipated revenge drama series, Ab Hoga Hisaab, headlined by Sanjay Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh, and Mouni Roy, will premiere on Amazon MX Player on June 18. The show also stars Avinash Mishra in a pivotal role. Set against the backdrop of Punjab, the story revolves around two brothers whose lives take a dark turn after one of them goes missing. The show's trailer was released on Friday.
Plot
What is the story about?
The series follows the story of two brothers, Bobby and Bunty Manocha, played by Sheikh and Mishra, respectively. Their lives are turned upside down when Bunty goes missing after an encounter with a powerful figure named Goldy (Kapoor). As more disappearances occur and blame is thrown around, Bobby gets pulled into a perilous quest to find his brother and uncover the truth behind these incidents.
Director's insight
Show is 'gripping story of brotherhood, revenge'
Amogh Dusad, director and head of content at Amazon MX Player, said, "'Ab Hoga Hisaab' is a gripping story of brotherhood, revenge, and the complex emotions that lie in between." "At Amazon MX Player, we strive to tell stories that are deeply rooted in India while resonating with audiences across the country for free."
Actor's perspective
Kapoor, Sheikh on why they took up project
Kapoor, who was seen in the platform's socio-political thriller Sankalp earlier this year, said he was drawn to Ab Hoga Hisaab because of its intense characters and complex world. Sheikh added that he was attracted to his character Bobby's unwavering loyalty toward his loved ones, especially his brother. The series will be available on mobile devices, connected TVs, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, JioTV, and Airtel Xstream.