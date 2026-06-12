Sanjay Kapoor, Shaheer's 'Ab Hoga Hisaab' gets release date, trailer

Actor's perspective

Kapoor, Sheikh on why they took up project

Kapoor, who was seen in the platform's socio-political thriller Sankalp earlier this year, said he was drawn to Ab Hoga Hisaab because of its intense characters and complex world. Sheikh added that he was attracted to his character Bobby's unwavering loyalty toward his loved ones, especially his brother. The series will be available on mobile devices, connected TVs, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, JioTV, and Airtel Xstream.