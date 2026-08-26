'Nothing is happening': Abhay Verma rubbishes 'Choomantar' reports
What's the story
Actor Abhay Verma has denied reports of his involvement in the upcoming Hindi film Choomantar. The sci-fi romantic comedy was initially supposed to feature Ananya Panday and Verma in lead roles, but she reportedly exited due to scheduling conflicts. Actors Sreeleela and Janki Bodiwala were later said to have joined the cast. However, Verma has now confirmed that "nothing is happening" with the project.
Actor's reaction
'It was quite surprising!'
Speaking to News18, Verma said, "It's apparently not happening. There was a lot of follow-up news after the first rumor came about. It was quite surprising!"
"I read articles on how the shoot is starting and how the cast members are changing."
"While all of that was happening, I was quietly sitting and thinking of the real projects that I'm involved in (laughs)."
Actor's wish
Verma hopes 'Choomantar' gets made
Despite the rumors, Verma is excited about the potential of Choomantar and hopes it gets made.
"It made me wish for this film to happen! I'm keeping my fingers crossed. But for now, nothing is happening," he said.
The film was reportedly set to start shooting in January 2026 under director Tarun Dudeja.
Career highlights
On being part of 'Operation Safed Sagar'
Verma is currently seen in Netflix's Operation Safed Sagar, which is his second release after the sleeper hit Munjya.
He is also a solo credit holder in the series, along with Jimmy Sheirgill and Siddharth.
On his name being next to theirs, he said, "To have my name next to theirs is a bit overwhelming. It's a motivator."
"It's like a little bit of fuel that one needs. Having said that, I never looked at the credit slate through...vanity."
Future project
Verma's next project is Shah Rukh Khan's 'King'
Verma will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's King, which is set to release this Christmas.
The movie also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, and Rani Mukerji.
It is directed by Siddharth Anand.