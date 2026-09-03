'Everything at right time': Abhay Verma on 'Laikey Laikaa' delay
What's the story
Abhay Verma, who debuted with Munjya, has broken his silence on the delay of his upcoming movie, Laikey Laikaa. The project, scheduled for summer 2026, has been pushed to February 2027. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Verma said, "I've always believed in God's plan. God has really been helpful...during all the things that didn't happen." "There were like eight films that didn't happen before Munjya. So...I believe that God is with me and everything will come at the right time."
Gratitude and philosophy
Verma on why he believes everything happens for a reason
Verma further said, "I am just counting my blessings and taking it all in. I feel everything comes and goes at the right time, and it all happens for a reason."
He added, "I go by that, keep my head down, and work the best I can every day. I just hope that someone will get impacted or inspired to see dreams like I did, and still do, and maybe come to this city and choose this profession for themselves."
Career insights
Verma has multiple movies in the pipeline
Verma also spoke about his acting philosophy, saying, "I have taken my acting as a democracy: to the people, by the people, for the people." He added that being a good human comes before the job.
On the work front, Verma will be seen in Laikey Laikaa with Rasha Thadani and Shah Rukh Khan's King.
He has also signed Hansal Mehta's Dilkashi with director Lijo Jose Pellissery and Shujaat Saudagar's upcoming film with Shanaya Kapoor.