Abhijit Dipke granted conditional bail in Delhi after peace bond
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Abhijit Dipke, who started the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), is getting out on conditional bail after being arrested in Delhi for allegedly disturbing the peace.
The court says he can go free once he signs a peace bond.
Abhijit Dipke, Neha Bora detained pre-protest
Dipke was picked up by police just before the Lehra Do Tiranga protest at Connaught Place, along with former AISA president Neha Bora.
Bora, released earlier, called the detentions "illegal" and demanded everyone's release.
Police say they detained about 150 people that day to keep things under control and maintain order; this isn't Dipke's first time being held over similar issues.