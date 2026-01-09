Next Article
Abhishek Bachchan jumps into real estate with Anand Pandit
Abhishek Bachchan is trying something new—he's teamed up with film producer Anand Pandit to launch a major real estate project in Gujarat's GIFT City.
This marks Abhishek's first step into property development, building on his long friendship and work history with Pandit.
What's the project about?
The development, led by Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Limited, will cover over a million square feet and mix homes, offices, and retail spaces—all aimed at the fast-growing financial and tech crowd in GIFT City.
Fun fact: the land was originally bought by Amitabh Bachchan 15 years ago!
The team expects to wrap up construction within four years, thanks to Lotus Developers's solid track record.