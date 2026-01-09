Abhishek Bachchan jumps into real estate with Anand Pandit

What's the project about?

The development, led by Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Limited, will cover over a million square feet and mix homes, offices, and retail spaces—all aimed at the fast-growing financial and tech crowd in GIFT City.

Fun fact: the land was originally bought by Amitabh Bachchan 15 years ago!

The team expects to wrap up construction within four years, thanks to Lotus Developers's solid track record.