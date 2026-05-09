'We love to judge': Abhishek defends 'Raja Shivaji' VFX

Abhishek Bachchan , who plays Sambhaji Shahaji Bhosale in Riteish Deshmukh 's Raja Shivaji , has defended the film's VFX after it received mixed reactions. Speaking to News18, he said that "VFX is a very fine art" and the quality improves with more time and money. He emphasized that Deshmukh and his wife, actor-producer Genelia Deshmukh , made the film on a "very tight budget."

Budget limitations Studios don't give ₹1,000cr budget for VFX: Bachchan Bachchan noted that studios don't provide a ₹1,000 crore budget for VFX because of market conditions. He said, "A film that has a budget of ₹1,000 crore for VFX as opposed to a film that has a much smaller budget will look different." "We love to judge but we've to understand how the system works."

Industry comparison Comparing Indian films' VFX with Hollywood is futile: Bachchan Bachchan said it was futile to compare the VFX of an Indian film with that of Hollywood. He revealed that Hollywood films spend over ₹5,000 crore just on VFX, which is not feasible for Indian films. "Riteish had to take a call as a producer and, more importantly, as a director, how much time could he give it. If you give us 10 years, we'll give you a brilliant product, but we don't have that much time."

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Film appreciation This is how Bachchan praised Deshmukh Bachchan further lauded Deshmukh's vision and storytelling in Raja Shivaji. He said, "At the end of the day, it's about telling a story, and this film is an emotional story." "All of this will get forgotten, but when we talk about it, we've to understand if the film could've afforded it. We've to ask if they've managed to achieve what they had set out for and if they've conveyed the story, and the answer is yes."

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