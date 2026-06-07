'Lust Stories': Abhishek Banerjee opens up on working with Motwane
What's the story
Abhishek Banerjee, who has worked with Vikramaditya Motwane on Netflix's upcoming anthology film Lust Stories 3, recently spoke about his experience. The actor said he enjoyed working with Motwane and called him a "thorough professional." Speaking to Mid-Day, he said, "He knows his job, cuts, the beats, and [he makes] it so easy. He doesn't really come and give directions. He trusts his actors."
Format preference
Why Banerjee doesn't like short formats
Despite his positive experience with Motwane, Banerjee admitted that he isn't a fan of short formats like anthologies. "I don't like the small formats because when it starts to get fun, the film ends," he said. "So, I would love to work with him on a full-fledged project."
Director's influence
Amar Kaushik has influenced me the most: Banerjee
When asked about the director who has influenced him the most, Banerjee immediately named Amar Kaushik. The actor has worked with Kaushik on several projects, including the Stree franchise, Bala (2019), and Bhediya (2022). He also revealed that he has a small role in Kaushik's upcoming film, Mahavatar. "There is a camaraderie between Amar Kaushik and me. He has been my first director."
Director's impact
Gratitude to other directors too
Banerjee also expressed gratitude to other directors he has worked with, including Raaj Shaandilyaa, Nikkhil Advani, Motwane, Avinash Arun, Prosit Roy, Sudeep Sharma, and Nikhil Bhatt. "Whatever I am today, it's because of all of them. I have nothing to do with it. I have become a disciple of directors." Interestingly, Banerjee first collaborated with Motwane as a casting director on Jubilee (2023).