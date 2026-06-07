'Lust Stories': Abhishek Banerjee opens up on working with Motwane

Director's influence

Amar Kaushik has influenced me the most: Banerjee

When asked about the director who has influenced him the most, Banerjee immediately named Amar Kaushik. The actor has worked with Kaushik on several projects, including the Stree franchise, Bala (2019), and Bhediya (2022). He also revealed that he has a small role in Kaushik's upcoming film, Mahavatar. "There is a camaraderie between Amar Kaushik and me. He has been my first director."