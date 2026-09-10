'Drishyam': Why Abhishek Pathak chose composer Ravi Basrur over DSP
What's the story
The third installment of the Drishyam franchise, titled Drishyam: The Conclusion, is all set to hit theaters on October 2. The film's director Abhishek Pathak recently revealed why he chose Ravi Basrur over Devi Sri Prasad for the music score to Variety India. Pathak said at a recent event in Goa, "If you liked the music of Drishyam 2, you will love the music this time as well."
Scheduling issues
'I needed a composer who would have sufficient time'
Pathak explained that Prasad's busy schedule was a major factor in his decision.
"Devi Sri Prasad's dates were difficult to get as he is also making his acting debut now with Yellamma besides his other projects as a composer," he said.
"I needed a composer who would have sufficient time to work on my songs and score."
Cast details
Cast of 'Drishyam: The Conclusion'
Drishyam: The Conclusion will see the return of the beloved cast from the previous films, including Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Tabu, and Rajat Kapoor.
Kamlesh Sawant (as inspector Lakshman Gaitonde) and Saurabh Shukla (as screenwriter Murad Ali) will also reprise their roles.
New additions to the cast include Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj.
Film details
'Drishyam: The Conclusion' is an original story
Drishyam: The Conclusion is an original story and not a remake of the Malayalam Drishyam 3, which was released in May.
Pathak has written, directed, and co-produced this film.
The first film in the Hindi version of this franchise was directed by Nishikant Kamat and was a remake of Mohanlal's 2013 film written and directed by Jeethu Joseph.