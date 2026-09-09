'Drishyam The Conclusion' trailer: Ajay Devgn faces new threat
What's the story
The much-awaited trailer for Drishyam The Conclusion has finally been released, promising a thrilling conclusion to the popular family thriller franchise. Continuing from where Drishyam 2 left off, the final chapter features Ajay Devgn reprising his role as Vijay Salgaonkar. This time, however, he faces a formidable new adversary in SP Crime Branch Rajveer Singh Tomar (Jaideep Ahlawat). The film will release on October 2.
Plot details
New characters and challenges await Salgaonkar in 'Drishyam The Conclusion'
Drishyam The Conclusion takes the franchise into new territory with a fresh story and screenplay.
As Tomar takes charge of the seemingly impossible case, Salgaonkar faces one of his most relentless challenges yet.
The stakes are raised further by Prakash Raj's character, while Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Rajat Kapoor return to a world where old secrets resurface and unanswered questions close in.
Twitter Post
See the trailer here
Har drishya ek sawaal. Har raaz ek jawaab. Kaun hoga kispe bhaari? The ultimate end begins now. https://t.co/I4EFX0otXT#DrishyamTheConclusion TRAILER OUT NOW.— Star Studio18 (@starstudio18_) September 9, 2026
In cinemas 2nd October. #DrishyamDay#2ndOctpic.twitter.com/1PqTkSrshc
Trailer launch
Trailer launch event in Goa
The trailer for Drishyam The Conclusion was launched in Panaji, Goa, with the cast and makers present.
The event took attendees through iconic locations from the films, reliving memorable moments and stepping straight into Salgaonkar's world.
The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh.
Production team
Everything to know about 'Drishyam The Conclusion'
The film is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Pathak.
It also stars Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav, among others.
The franchise began as the Hindi remake of the Malayalam films of the same name. However, it is reported that The Conclusion will differ from Mohanlal's third installment.