'Drishyam The Conclusion' trailer: Ajay Devgn faces new threat

Drishyam The Conclusion takes the franchise into new territory with a fresh story and screenplay.

As Tomar takes charge of the seemingly impossible case, Salgaonkar faces one of his most relentless challenges yet.

The stakes are raised further by Prakash Raj's character, while Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Rajat Kapoor return to a world where old secrets resurface and unanswered questions close in.