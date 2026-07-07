Abhishek Sharma seeks Delhi High Court protection from AI posts
Entertainment
Cricketer Abhishek Sharma has gone to the Delhi High Court, asking for protection from AI-generated posts using his name and photos without permission.
He is worried about fake images and misleading content that could hurt his reputation, especially after some posts falsely showed his manager as his girlfriend.
Justice Jyoti Singh seeks matching screenshots
Justice Jyoti Singh is handling the case but wants more solid proof: she has asked Sharma to submit matching screenshots and documents.
Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, said some of the flagged links do not even work, and one might just be regular paparazzi stuff.
The court will decide what happens next once Sharma provides more evidence.