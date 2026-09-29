Abhishek Upmanyu, Anushka Sharma lift Delhi se to ₹2Cr monthly
Entertainment
Delhi Se, a small eatery in Chembur, Mumbai, was drowning in ₹18 lakh of debt and almost closed its doors.
But after comedian Abhishek Upmanyu posted about them on Instagram and Anushka Sharma ordered their chole bhature for Virat Kohli (then shared her review online), the place blew up.
Now, Delhi Se has four outlets in Chembur, Mulund, Andheri West, and Vashi and pulls in around ₹2 crore every month.
Delhi Se serves 3,000+ plates daily
Thanks to the sudden buzz from those celeb posts in 2022, owners Jaspal and Mahinder Singh Khalsa had to quickly ramp up operations to keep up.
They started sourcing ingredients locally and expanded into Mulund, Andheri West, and Vashi.
Today, they're serving over 3,000 plates daily, a huge turnaround from nearly shutting down.