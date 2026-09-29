Abhishek Upmanyu, Anushka Sharma lift Delhi se to ₹2Cr monthly

Delhi Se, a small eatery in Chembur, Mumbai, was drowning in ₹18 lakh of debt and almost closed its doors.

But after comedian Abhishek Upmanyu posted about them on Instagram and Anushka Sharma ordered their chole bhature for Virat Kohli (then shared her review online), the place blew up.

Now, Delhi Se has four outlets in Chembur, Mulund, Andheri West, and Vashi and pulls in around ₹2 crore every month.