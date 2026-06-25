Academy invites 529 new members including Bhardwaj and Lakhani Entertainment Jun 25, 2026

Big news for Indian cinema: Vishal Bhardwaj, Eka Lakhani, and a few other talented names have been invited by the Academy to join its 2026 voting class.

AMPAS is welcoming 529 new members from all over the world, aiming for more diversity with nearly half women and more than half from underrepresented communities.