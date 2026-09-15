Acharya died aged 29, 20 days after welcoming newborn
Entertainment
Sandeep Acharya, who won Indian Idol 2, passed away at just 29 on December 15, 2013.
His sudden death came as a shock, especially since he'd recently recovered from liver problems and jaundice.
What made it even sadder was that it happened only 20 days after he and his wife Namrata welcomed their baby girl.
Acharya won 'Indian Idol 2'
Born in Bikaner in 1984, Sandeep loved music from a young age and shot to fame after winning Indian Idol 2 at just 22. That win opened up opportunities for him to perform across India.
He was looking forward to fatherhood with Namrata when his health started to deteriorate during her pregnancy, leaving both his family and his wife and newborn daughter heartbroken by his loss.