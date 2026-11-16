Acharya launches 'Bum Bum' song at Varanasi's Namo Ghat
Ganesh Acharya just launched "Bum Bum," a new song from his upcoming biopic Ganesh: Dust to Stardust, right on the banks of the Ganga at Varanasi's Namo Ghat.
Locals and cast members turned up for the event, which felt extra special thanks to the city's spiritual vibe.
Acharya: Varanasi perfect for Shiva tribute
Acharya shared that Varanasi was the perfect spot for this Shiva-inspired track.
"Bum Bum" is a tribute to Lord Shiva. The film also stars the film's cast.